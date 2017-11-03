Henlle Park golfers raise money for charity at Pink Day

Golfers will do almost anything for a game – although players at Henlle Park do go to some extraordinary lengths…

Clubs usually pull out all the stops when members set their heart of raising money for a good cause, and the Pink Day at the Gobowen course has become a firm favourite in the events calendar, raising funds for breast cancer.

It was started a few years ago by a past lady captain, and continues today in her memory and run by Doreen Nicol and Viv Davies.

Doreen said: “We play a fourball betterball competition and it has become very popular with members and guests – even though we ask them to turn in up silly costumes.

“We have had some fantastic costumes – the best one this year was a man who dressed up as a flamingo. He kept the costume on for the entire 18 holes – although he did take the head off to play his shots…

“It has been fantastic to see the way the club has supported the day. We had 84 players this year, which was a full field, and we raised £1,340, which was a record.

“As well as the golf, we had a cake stall which was well supported, too – mainly by the ladies, although one gentleman did make a very nice carrot cake for us to sell.

“Every year we try to think of something to make the day better than the previous one and we’re going to have our work cut out to beat this year. But I’m sure we’ll come up with something...”

Out on the course, there were competitions for men’s, ladies’ and mixed teams.