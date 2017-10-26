Momentum building as FC Oswestry Town record back-to-back wins

North West Counties

Division One

FC Oswestry Town 5

Daisy Hill 0

A five-star showing from FC Oswestry Town gave them their third win of the season and helped put space between them and the bottom two.

The 45-strong crowd was treated to a strong second half showing from Town as they entered into the break goalless between themselves and bottom side Daisy Hill.

But Joe Newton broke the deadlock four minutes after the break and Gary Meredith added a second 10 minutes later.

However, Town nerves were not settled until six minutes from time, with a three-goal burst from Lewis Jarman, Jack Harris and Kevin Garland putting the cherry on top an excellent win for Town.

n Harris was in fine form in midweek too, scoring Town’s opener in the 2-1 win over Chadderton in the Macron Cup First Round South at Park Hall.

Meredith sealed the win on 81 minutes, but Ryan Shenton halved the deficit in stoppage time to give Oswestry a worrying few minutes.

However, they held on in front of a watching Paul Scholes, there to see his son.

On Saturday, Town’s new-found confidence will be put to the test as they travel to runaway league leaders Silsden Town.