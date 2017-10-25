Welsh trophy holders Chirk AAA into next round after convincing win over Penrhyndeudraeth

Welsh Trophy holders Chirk AAA will continue their defence of the title after a late rally saw them overcome a tough test at Holyhead Road.

Penrhyndeudraeth, who made the trip across Snowdonia, ran the Colliers close but were dealt a tough blow when their influential midfielder Steve Jones was dismissed on the hour mark.

Chirk will be in the fourth round draw, thanks largely to a four-goal blast from striker Louie Middlehurst, while Jason Lee Williams grabbed the other.

Penrhyndeudraeth replied through Richard Jones and Steven Jones.

Meanwhile, the Colliers’ league hopes were given a shot in the arm as league leaders Brickfield Rangers were beaten at home by Penycae.

AAA will host Llay Welfare (2pm) on Saturday, hoping to close the gap on the top two.

The reserves will travel to FC Nomads, also for a 2pm kick-off.

n Chirk AAA have received some exciting news last weekend.

The Football Association Of Wales have formally invited the club to attend their next home fixture at Cardiff City Stadium when they play World Cup Qualifiers Panama on Tuesday, November 14.

This is in recognition of the club’s success in last seasons FAW Trophy. The Trophy will be re-presented to the players and officials during the half time interval, and will be a momentous occasion.