Ruscoe expecting TNS to be professional in League Cup clash with Caernarfon

Scott Ruscoe says his TNS side will be professional against Caernarfon Town in tonight’s Nathaniel MG League Cup quarter-final clash at Park Hall.

The Welsh Alliance side will head to Oswestry looking for a scalp while Ruscoe’s side will be bidding to defend their title and reach a fourth straight semi-final.

And while the TNS boss is expecting to make some changes, continuing his plans to use youth players, he says he will name a strong enough side to get the job done.

“We’ve had some interesting encounters with Caernarfon over the years, and we’ve seen in the past what it means to their fans,” said Ruscoe (right).

“They’re going to be up for the game and while I wouldn’t say it was their cup final, they will be looking for a scalp.

“We’re more than aware of that and we’ll be putting out a strong side. But some youngsters might get some time and we’re looking to get Chris Marriott some minutes, as well as Ben Clark.

“We’re looking to have a strong team because the lads are fit and it’s good for our momentum. I don’t see any reason why we can’t go out and win it Tuesday night.

“I’m taking it very seriously as I want to win the competition.”

Marriott made a competitive return to action on Friday against Aberystwyth, and Ruscoe says that while he may get 45 minutes tonight, they will still manage his return from long-term injury carefully.

He added: “Obviously, we’ve been taking our time but a player of his quality can’t be sitting on the bench too long.

“He’ll be frustrated – he wants to play, he’s worked off the pitch and in the gym and he’s doing everything he can to get back.

“The team needs him as he’s one of the best full backs, if not players, in the Welsh Premier League.

“But we’ll take it slowly with him.”

The game kicks off at 7.45pm. On Saturday, Saints host Cardiff Met in a 2.30pm start.