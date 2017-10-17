Six of the best from TNS as Prestatyn thrashed at Park Hall

Welsh Premier League

The New Saints 6

Prestatyn Town 1

The New Saints made no mistake in returning to the top of the Welsh Premier League after thrashing Prestatyn Town at Park Hall on Saturday, writes David Figg

The Saints missed the chance to go top in midweek as they drew with Connah’s Quay but with Bangor City losing at home to Cardiff Met, Scott Ruscoe’s side took their place at the summit, taking their current unbeaten run to 11 games.

Saints took the lead in the ninth minute when Christian Seargeant fired in from 18 yards.

Greg Draper doubled TNS’s lead on 21 minutes when he beat two men to fire a low left-footed shot from 12 yards out.

Jon Routledge made it three just past the half hour with a close range finish and three minutes later Ryan Brobbel netted his seventh of the season.

Half-time sub Alex Darlington made it 5-0 just two minutes into the second half.

Saints suffered a blow when Blaine Hudson was forced off with suspected torn ankle ligaments.

But Mullan rounded off the scoring on 77 minutes when he was on-hand to tap home.

Town grabbed a late consolation three minutes from time.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Routledge, Seargeant (Cieslewicz 69), Brobbel, Draper (Darlington 46), Hudson (Parry 56), Mullan, Roberts, Leak, Edwards. Not used: Rawlinson, Joness. Clark, Holland