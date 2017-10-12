Oswestry's Joe Clarke delighted afte he's named in English Lions touring squad

Oswestry’s Joe Clarke will make up part of an experienced England Lions squad heading Down Under for a training camp next month.

Clarke, who plays for Worcestershire, will be joined in the squad by Tom Westley, who was left out of England’s main touring party for the Ashes.

Other capped players include opener Keaton Jennings and bowler Mark Wood, while Ben Duckett will also be in the squad, although he didn’t feature for England last summer.

Lancashire’s big-hitter Liam Livingstone will join Clarke at the camp, and the Oswestry man will be looking to secure his place on 2018’s tour to the West Indies.

The Lions will be based in Brisbane for two weeks, working with the red ball before a three-day match against a Queensland XI at the Allan Border Oval between November 27-29.

They will then head to Perth for two weeks’ work on white-ball cricket, culminating in three T20 matches against the city’s Scorcher’s team, who will be building up to Big Bash Cricket.

James Whittaker, national selector, said: “This camp provides an opportunity for emerging young talent and some players with international experience to work hard on their game in Australia, in excellent facilities, under the guidance of Andy Flower and our other lead coaches.

“The players selected have a range of experience and we believe they are an exciting group.

“This is a great chance for them to impress before we select another Lions squad for the games against West Indies A in the second half of the winter.

“We would expect a number of other players to be in contention for that squad – for example, Haseeb Hameed was not considered for the Australia camp to avoid him having to rush back from the injury he suffered recently playing for Lancashire.”

Clarke took to social media recently to thank well-wishers who had sent him messages.