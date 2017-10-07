Excellent third place finish for Oswestry Olympians Juniors in Shropshire Cross Country

A 26-strong contingent secured third place for Oswestry Olympians Juniors in the first of this season’s four Shropshire Cross Country inter-club competitions.

The under-11 boys fielded the club’s largest team with six members taking on the 1500 metre course made testing with some uneven ground and long grass.

Jack Tinney impressed finishing third, just four seconds ahead of fourth-placed Charlie White Jones. Daniel Morris ensured three Oswestrians in the top 10 with a ninth place.

Aaron Warburton, who had just completed an excellent season on the track, showed his versatility with a top 20 finish just ahead of debutants Morgan Hodgkiss and Harry Cartwright.

The under-11 girls took on the same course with Evie Foster and Jess Steel both claiming top ten spots. Also scoring points for the team were Seren Roberts and another debutant Kate Hotchkiss.

Despite heavy rain arriving during their 3km race the under-13 boys also had four athletes scoring points. Massimo Wyatt celebrated his first race after stepping up from a lower age group with 16th place.

Markus Tins made a bright start, keeping up with clubmate Sam Newton for the first lap. The more experienced Newton changed gear to finish just three seconds behind Tom Hotchkiss before cheering Markus in his excellent sprint finish.

Both Francesca Siddi and Lucy Othen made successful debuts, contributing points for the under-13 girls event. The top Oswestry runner in this event was Mia Wyatt, while Nia Tansley and Molly Tinney also delivered good performances.

After a superb track season which saw him ranked seventh in the UK in the 1500 metres, Liam Rawlings was clearly the man to catch in the under-15 boys event.

However, nobody came close as Liam completed the 4km circuit almost half-a-minute ahead of his nearest rival. Evan Roberts maintained Oswestry interest with a creditable 14th place.

The club had just one competitor in each of the under-15 and under-17 girls races. Mia Tate secured a top 20 place while Kate Pugh finished seventh in her event.

The Oswestry trio of Tom Wilde, Ianto Owen and Matthew Collins faced a gruelling 5km in heavy rain in the under-17 race. However, their strength shone through with Tom being the second Oswestry member to power home in first place. Ianto came sixth and Matthew 11th to complete an excellent afternoon for the club.

n Bridgnorth will host the next race in this series on Sunday, October 8.