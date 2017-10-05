FC Oswestry lose at home to Litherland

Hallmark League – First Division

FC Oswestry Town 1, Litherland REMYCA 4

It was bad news from the kick-off for FC Oswestry Town as they welcomed Litherland REMYCA to the Park Hall Stadium on Saturday.

They were a goal down after just two minutes when poor defending allowed an opposition player to run from the halfway line and put the ball into the back of the net.

But thanks to Jamie Hands things started to look up as he scored the equaliser 20 minutes later.

Town found themselves under continued pressure in the run-up to half-time but they held their own to keep the scoreline at 1-1 at the halfway point.

However, the second half was a reflection of the first as they conceded a penalty which allowed Litherland REMYCA to go 2-1 up after just a minute from the restart.

Things got worse with a breakaway goal just a few minutes later for 3-1 closely followed by a fourth as the rain started to fall.

FC Oswestry tried to regroup and hold things together as Hands went for his second only to miss.

Man of the match was Jacob Farleigh who had plenty of near misses, but who the club is sure will soon find himself on the scoresheet.

n This weekend, FC Oswestry Town face the long trip to mid-table Carlisle City and will be hunting down a win to pull them out of the relegation zone.