Entrepreneur Mike Harris in line for top award

MIKE HARRIS, the millionaire owner of The News Saints, has been shortlisted for a top award.

The businessman who made his fortune by selling Total Network Solutions to British Telecom has been shortlisted in two categories in the 2017 NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

As a serial entrepreneur, Mr Harris has nurtured a number of multi-million pound companies.

He has been shortlisted for the Entrepreneur For Good Award in recognition of his work at the Welsh Premier League champions, who have brought Champions League football to the town.

The award also recognises the contribution being made to the local community by the club’s Charity Foundation.

He has also been shortlisted for the Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year Award for his work with SiFi Networks, an international fibre optic network developer.

He is a joint founder of the company which is delivering new fibre installation techniques to take high-speed broadband to a number of cities across America.

He said: “I am pleased to have been shortlisted for these prestigious awards, which recognise the way The New Saints have engaged with the local Oswestry community and the creation of employment opportunities.

“They also demonstrate the important role entrepreneurs continue to play in helping to build the UK economy.”