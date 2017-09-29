Battle of the titans at Wynnstay Bowling Club

It was a nailbiting finish - right up to the final bowl - when Wynnstay Bowling Club’s top men’s champion met face-to-face with the top women’s champion, for the prestigious title of ‘Champion of Champions’.

Club treasurer Bob Scott had worked his way through the ranks to win the men’s singles’ battle, while club vice president Pam Bridge won the parallel challenge to be best woman.

Bowlers triumph by being first to reach 21 points and proof the ‘Battle of the Titans’ was closely matched was the final score of Pam with 21 points and Bob with 20.

Pam will receive the club’s top trophy during the presentation night at the hotel on October 20.