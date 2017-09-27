Oswestry Town finally get off the mark

Hallmark Security League Division One

Cheadle Town 1, FC Oswestry Town 2

After suffering eight defeats in their first eight league games, plus and early exit from the FA Vase, FC Oswestry Town finally got their first points of the season with a 2-1 away win over Cheadle Town at Park Road Stadium on Saturday.

Cheadle had gone into the game in eighth place with a record of four wins, two draws and three defeats in the nine league games so far.

Town were dealt a blow even before kick off when new keeper Louis Mackin sustained a calf injury during the pre-match warm-up and sub keeper Gary Tinsley was drafted in from the bench.

With Cheadle’s ground under the incoming flight-path to the nearby Manchester Airport, it was Town who got off to a flying start when Jamie Hands’ long ball over the top on the left found Brendon Price, who ran on before pulling the ball back low from the left edge of the box for Sam Thomas to send his left foot shot from 25 yards into Cheadle keeper Daniel Whiting’s top left hand corner for a stunning strike with just 39 seconds on the watch.

It was 2-0 after 30 minutes when Jack Harris played a one-two with Brendon Price on the left before sending his right foot shot from 25 yards over Whiting’s head into the keeper’s top left hand corner.

Both sides had opportunities in the second half before Cheadle had a chance to equalise when Joe Shaw’s right foot shot brought a great reflex save from keeper Tinsley before the ball was cleared by Jamie Price.

The final blast of referee Abid Hussain’s whistle in the fifth minute of added time confirmed Town’s win.

n FC Oswestry Town are home to high-flying Litherland REMYCA in the league on Saturday at 3pm.