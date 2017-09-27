Frankton 'safe' after fine win

Frankton signed off in style against Newtown after securing another year of Shropshire County Premier Division cricket in 2018.

The Hardwick Park men finished fourth from bottom in a season which threatened to see them fall through the trap door.

Ian Whitticase won the toss and put his visitors into bat and they set a challenging target of 186 to win after being bowled out for 185.

Newtown shared the runs around the batting line-up but it was a star bowling performance from Jacob Northwood, who picked a superb 5-38 from 8.4 overs.

He was ably supported by Richard Parry-Jones, who grabbed 3-47 from 15 overs while Abdullah Asif and Jack Hutchinson signed off the season with one wicket apiece.

Any fears of a tough challenge to finish the season were heightened when both openers – Whittcase and partner Dave Powell – were removed for four.

But it was plain sailing after that with a huge third wicket partnership between Thomas Wilkie, who made 74 before he was run out, while Scott Hale finished 55 not out to see Frankton over the line.

n On Sunday, the 3rd XI finished their season off with a superb four-wicket win away at Cound.

Putting their hosts in, a 69 from Dave Farrall gave Cound a platform to set a challenging 172 to win.

Farrall was one of Felix Jebb’s five victims for 27 runs from eight overs, with Ollie Harris picking up 3-63 from 10 overs; George Austin and Owen Wear grabbed one each.

Frankton’s reply wobbled with none of the top batsmen making higher than 17 and skipper Jack Evans was out for a duck.

However, Austin’s superb 50 not out and James Barlow’s 42 not out saw Frankton over the line to record a fine win.