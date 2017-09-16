Ellesmere College student has won silver at the World Junior Swimming Championships

An Ellesmere College student has won silver at the Wolrd Junior Swimming Championships.

Conor Ferguson, who was competing for Ireland, was outstanding in the Men’s 100m Backstroke at the competition, held in Indianapolis last month, crossing the line in 54.51.

He was just a fraction behind Spain’s Hugo Gonzales who broke the championship record with his time of 54.27.

The 17-year-old Ellesmere Titans swimmer also helped Ireland to finish sixth in the Mixed Medley Relay.

He told BBC Sport: “It’s great to get a medal at the start of meet and that sets me up well for the 200m (Backstroke) later-on.

“I felt really honoured to lead out the relay team on the world stage and feel proud that the four of us broke the Irish senior record.”

Ferguson just missed out on a medal in 50m Backstroke and finished seventh in the Men’s 200m Backstroke.