Chirk move into first round proper of JD Welsh Cup with fine win over Llanuwchllyn

Llanuwchllyn 0

Chirk AAA 1

Chirk booked their place in the first round proper of the Welsh Cup after a superb win against current Welsh National League Premier Division leaders Llanuwchllyn.

A solitary strike from Louie Middlehurst midway through the first half was enough to give Chirk the win, which was no more than they deserved.

The win chalked up a third consecutive away win for the Colliers and they will find out their opposition after the Advertizer goes to press.

The next round is due to be played on Saturday, October 7.

Chirk Reserves game at Mold Alex was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

n On Saturday, Chirk will return to league for the first time in two weeks as they make the trip to Hawarden Rangers for a 2.30pm kick-off.

The reserves will be without any action.