Teenagers top score as Knockin claim away win at Lilleshall

Knockin & Kinnerley’s 1st XI picked up a good win in the Shropshire Cricket League Division One against Lilleshall on Saturday.

Inserting their hosts, Knockin made quick inroads into Lilleshall as Jonny Evans took three early wickets and debutant Jack Thorpe provided tight support at the other end ensuring Lilleshall batsmen could not get any meaningful momentum into their innings.

With younger brother Matty Evans taking another couple of wickets in the middle order, the home team were restricted to 161-5 in their 40 overs.

Rain came in, and delays during the game meant Knockin’s target was revised down to 147 from 35 overs.

Having lost a couple of early wickets, a partnership between captain Steve Gray and 14-year-old Thomas Dix steadied the ship.

While Dix went on to top score with 42, it was left to 15-year-old Lloyd Edwards (33 not out) to help bring the visitors home to victory with three overs and six wickets to spare.

Knockin Captain Steve Gray was generous in his praise for his team.

He said: “Every week it has been a pleasure to talk about the achievements of some of our youngsters.

“Today we blooded debutant bowlers, 15-year-old Floyd Owen and 19-year-old Thorpe into the team. Our top scoring batsmen were each 14 and 15 years old and again conducted themselves with incredible calm and maturity at this level of senior cricket.

“All but one of our first team were under 30 this week and over half were teenagers, so it’s been great to see them fitting in so well alongside established cricketers like the Evans and Jones brothers.”

In the 2nd XI Shropshire Cricket League Reserve Division One, Knockin beat Madeley 2nd XI.

Knockin needed a lift after last week’s loss to Wem and they came through with flying colours at home to Madeley. In restricting the away team to 154-9, it was 15-year-old Dan Morris (2-20 runs from 12 overs) and Marcus Williams (2-24 from seven) who excelled for Knockin.

On a superb batting track, Knockin were resolute in their reply, with opener Mike Gray making 42 before being dismissed LBW. It was keeper Jamie Birch though, making an outstanding 84 not out, who was the architect of the win for his team.

Where Gray was stylish in his execution, Birch was brutally aggressive as he saw his team home with seven wickets to spare in the 30th over.

Knockin 3rd XI’s clash with Lilleshall was abandoned because of rain with Knockin 141-2.

Knockin maintain second place in the table as the match was washed out in the 31st over. Special mention to stand-in captain Grant Tunnadine who made 54 not out.

In the 4th XI Shropshire Cricket League Sunday Division Two, the Knockin & Kinnerley 4th XI (24 pts) v Ludlow 4th XI -5 pts) match was conceded by Ludlow.

Both the 1st and 2nd XIs will face to Wroxeter Grover on Saturday while on Sunday, the 3rd XI face Cound.