Oswestry Town's miserable form continues as they crash out of FA Vase at first hurdle

Wolverhampton Sporting Community 5 FC Oswestry Town 0

Town’s hopes of a run in the Buildbase FA Vase ended at the first hurdle.

After falling to a seventh straight league defeat with a 0-2 home loss to Sandbach United in midweek, Town had hoped for better luck in the cup but it was not to be.

The hosts took the lead in the 10th minute when Tom Hill fired home.

It was 2-0 in the 54th minute when Ben Perks toe-poked in, and 3-0 in the 67th minute when Ryan Burns netted.

It was 4-0 in the 72nd minute when sub Dimitri Dunkley headed in from close range. The fifth came in the 82nd minute via Hill.

FC Oswestry Town face a crucial game this Saturday as they return to league duty with a home game against St Helens Town at Park Hall Stadium (3pm).