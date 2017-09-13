Bowling stars all but seals Oswestry's promotion with title to come

A superb performance from Oswestry’s frontline bowlers sealed promotion from the Birmingham Premier League Division Two.

The Morda Road men headed to former title rivals Fordhouses hoping to get their season back on track following a run of defeats.

Robbie Clarke’s men were given first use of the track and posted 139-4 in 41 overs in a rain-affected clash.

The standout performance came from Joe Carrasco, who carried his bat throughout the Oswestry innings to finish 59 not out.

Warrick Fynn and Clarke both provided support as they both posted 26 and Mark Robinson weighed in with an important 16.

Any Oswestry nerves of a Fordhouses win were never realised as Clarke’s side consistently took wickets to keep their hosts at bay.

Sadaf Hussain continued his fine work as he removed both openers while first change bowler Fynn then chipped into remove top scorer Tenai Chisoro for 12 as Fordhouses lost two wickets for no runs.

The hosts tried to rebuild and reached 56-6 but Fynn and Robinson took four wickets between them to see Fordhouses collapse to 59 all out.

Hussain finished on 2-18 from five overs, while Fynn picked up 5-10 from eight overs and Robinson finished 3-12 from 7.4 overs as he wrapped up the win.

The win leaves Oswestry top of the league on 317 points, and Clarke’s side are seven points ahead of Halesowen in second spot.

But the second-placed side will play Pershore in third on Saturday while Oswestry will face third from bottom Wombourne, who need points to ensure their survival.

Meanwhile, the 2nd XI were beaten heavily at Morda Road in the reverse fixture as they were bowled out cheaply.

Batting first, Fordhouses set Oswestry 189 to win after they finished 188-7 in their 40 overs.

Sam Davies and Jonathan Davies both took two wickets each while Alex Selby, Stuart Owen and Joshua Darley all finished on one each.

But in reply, only Iwan Roberts made it into double figures with 15 at the top of the innings and Oswestry were shot out for 49 in just 21 overs.

The 3rd XI’s clash with Llanidloes as cancelled and both sides collected five points.

On Sunday, the 4th XI picked up a very tight win at home to Pontesbury’s 3rd XI.

Batting first, the visitors finished 150-7 from their 35 overs; Ivor Pearsall and Harry Darley both grabbing three wickets.

The Oswestry reply was anchored by a brilliant knock from Jack Roberts, but the Morda Road man fell agonisingly short of a ton when he was trapped LBW for 99.

But his knock was enough to assure Oswestry’s win as they reached 151-9 in the final over.

n This weekend, the 1st XI host Wombourne at midday, the 2nd XI travel to Sentinel for a 12.30pm start and the 3rd XI travel to Harcourt at 1pm.