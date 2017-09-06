Knockin are no match for champions Bomere in heavy 99-run loss

Knockin & Kinnerley 1st XI were beaten heavily by Shropshire Cricket League Division One leaders Bomere Heath at the Nursery Ground.

Knockin fought bravely against Bomere but it was the away team’s Aussie, Travis Keys, who proved the difference between the teams.

Having been dropped on 15, Keys went on to make 102 before being eventually caught on the boundary by Knockin’s 14-year-old Thomas Dix. With contributions from other players, Bomere closed out their innings on 212-8. The pick of Knockin’s bowlers was Jonny Evans with 4-55 from his 12 overs.

In reply, Knockin lost early wickets to Bomere’s excellent bowling attack for whom Chris Stephens (4-22 from 10) was the standout bowler. Henry Dawson’s leg spin (4-20) put paid to any revival by the home team’s middle order and they were bowled out for 113 in the 31st over.

Knockin captain Steve Gray said: “Congratulations to Bomere who will have secured a title win with this victory and their focus on their first team has really paid off well for them. I’m pleased with our showing though, with local boy Jonny Evans and our youngsters performing excellently.

“Two of our 14 year olds, Joe Pattenden and Thomas, have come through the Knockin youth system and only a year ago were playing in our 3rd and 4th XI, so it was encouraging to see how maturely they performed.”

In the 2nd XI Shropshire Cricket League Reserve Division One, Knockin & Kinnerley 2nd XI were thrashed over the hill at Wem.

Having lost the toss and been put in to bat, Knockin were bowled out in the 34th over for 69. Wem made short shrift of the low target and reached 70-2 in the 21st over.

In the 3rd XI Shropshire Cricket League Sunday Division One, Knockin maintain second place in the table as their match was washed out without a ball being bowled at Newport.

In the Shropshire Cricket League Sunday Division Two, Knockin’s 4th XI clash with Madeley 3rd XI was abandoned at the break as rain set in. Charlie Rudge who made 102 for Madeley.

n On Saturday, the 1st XI make the trip to Lilleshall for a 1pm start while the 2nd XI host Madeley 2nd XI, also at 1pm. On Sunday, the 3rd XI also make a trip to Lilleshall while Ludlow 4th XI l travel to Knockin, both at 1pm.