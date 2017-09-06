FC Oswestry Town chairman not hitting the panic button after poor start

The chairman of FC Oswestry Town says the club will not panic over their poor start.

Town have lost all six of their opening games in the North West Counties League, with a 5-1 reversal at Park Hall on Saturday against Stockport Town following a narrow 2-1 defeat to Alsager Town last Tuesday.

But chairman Ian Jones believes that joint-managers Richard Cooke-Williams and Ryan Butcher deserve time and the squad is capable of better.

He said: ”We are not going to panic over the poor start just yet, we feel he has the squad to come, but it is all about getting everyone there each and every game.

“I personally feel we have had chances in certain games to gain points, but there have some poor first half performances that have given all three points away.”

Brendon Price scored as Town were beaten by Alsager with goals from Josh Glover inside the opening ten minutes and Oliver Jepson 10 minutes after the break last Tuesday.

On Saturday, Joe Newton’s finish on the hour was scant consolation as Stockport ran in five, with Ashley Stott opening the scoring from on 25 minutes, before he added a second and Stockport’s third before the break.

Jamie Hinchcliffe grabbed a double in the second half to complete the thrashing and leave Town anchored to the bottom of the table.

Tonight (7.45), Town host Sandbach United at Park Hall while on Saturday, they put their league woes to one side to play Wolverhampton Sporting Community in the FA Vase first qualifying round, kicking off at 3pm.