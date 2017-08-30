St Martins Village win, Gobowen Celtic lose

Mercian Regional Football League

Premier Division

Gobowen Celtic 4

Shrewsbury Juniors 6

Gobowen Celtic got off to the worst possible start to the new season, when a terrible opening 45 minutes meant they found themselves 4-0 down at half time to last season’s Division One champions, Shrewsbury Juniors.

Despite the scoreline, Celtic did have their share of good chances, with Ian Heathcock, Joe Pierpoint and Sam Nash among those missing promising opportunities.

These openings encouraged the Green and Whites to come out after the interval with a feeling they could still get something from the game, and this was given further promise when Nash immediately pulled a goal back, finding the net when played through one-on-one.

Juniors then restored their four-goal advantage with a deflected effort past debutant goalkeeper Scott Hale, to seemingly end the contest.

This didn’t dampen the spirits of the home side however, as they responded with three quick fire goals, to re-ignite the game.

George Morris let fly from 20 yards, with his strike beating the keeper for pace.

Then the mercurial Nash added two more to complete his hat-trick; firstly tapping home from six yards after a flowing passing move, then clinically finishing into the bottom corner after a mazy run from Matthew Hardy.

With Celtic pushing for the equaliser their second half performance deserved, the Shrewsbury side sealed the points in the dying minutes with a header from a set-piece.

The Gobowen side will look to bounce back on Saturday at home to Clee Hill, kicking off at 3pm.

Division One

St Martins Village 1

Albrighton FC 0

The Village had a good start to the season with three points at home after beating Albrighton.

Harry Dunn got the only goal of the game after Man of the Match Zakh Ward played him through to slot home.

Lee Morris also showed a great goalkeeping display for his first competitive game in goal with some great saves to keep the Village in front.

Next week, they travel to Coven United for a 3pm start.