FC Oswestry Town fall to another defeat as Cheadle take all three points

FC Oswestry T 2

Cheadle Town 3

FC Oswestry Town’s nightmare start to the season continued as they slumped to the bottom of the North West Counties Division One table following defeat to Cheadle.

Despite a lot of pre-season hope, the Park Hall men are yet to pick up a point after four straight defeats.

Cheadle took the lead inside the first 15 minutes as Richard Whyatt put them ahead before Michael Sherington doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Whyatt appeared to have out the game beyond Town when he grabbed his second and Cheadle’s third just before the hour mark.

However, this sparked Town into life when on-loan TNS man Jacob Farleigh pulled one back on 65 minutes.

But Cheadle hung on until the 89th minute when Dan Tinsley pulled another back but it proved to be too little, too late for Town.

The defeat leaves Oswestry as one of two sides without a point in the division, though St Helens Town have played two games fewer.

Tonight, Town will make the trip eastwards to Alsager Town hoping to ease the pressure on the club, kicking off at 7.45pm.

On Saturday, they will host Stockport Town at Park Hall for a 3pm kick-off.