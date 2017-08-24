A magnificent innings by Josh Kirk was all in vain as Oswestry Seconds went down by 60 runs against Milford Hall Seconds at Morda Road.

Kirk hit an unbeaten 97, including 16 fours and two sixes – but received precious little support from his team-mates as Oswestry were bowled out for 137 in reply to the visitors’ 197.

Of the other 10 batsmen, only Sam Davies (18) reached double figures.

Earlier, Ali Siddiqi top-scored for Milford Hall with 49 not out, while Matty Davies emulated the performance of his father, Ian, in the Firsts with a four-wicket haul of his own (4-39).

Stu Owen bowled a fine opening spell, dismissing the first three batsmen and finishing with 3-31.

Oswestry Thirds went down by five wickets against Bridgnorth Thirds at Quatt after being bowled out for 81. In-form Archie James top-scored with 29.

Bridgnorth replied with 83-5, with Keenan Oakley (2-17) the pick of the Oswestry bowlers.

OSWESTRY Fourths managed to beat their opponents Madeley Fourths and the weather at Morda Road on Sunday, completing a nine-wicket success just as the rain started to fall.

Josh Darley (3-7), Ivor Pearsall (3-18) and Connor Dyke (2-12) combined to bowl Madeley out for 77.

Oswestry took just 9.4 overs to reach their target at 79-1, with Josh Darley scoring 38 and skipper Owen Aspinall 37 not out.

n Oswestry Seconds stage an all-Shropshire derby against Shrewsbury Seconds at Morda Road on Saturday, and travel to Penkridge Seconds on Monday.

Oswestry Thirds take on Overton at Oswestry School on Saturday, while the Fourths have no game this weekend.