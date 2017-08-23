Normal service resumed for Scott Ruscoe after TNS brush Bala aside

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe wants his side to use Saturday’s win over Bala Town to kickstart another unbeaten run as they picked up their first league points.

Two goals from Wes Fletcher, plus a fine header from the debut-making Blaine Hudson, earned TNS a comfortable win over Welsh Cup holders Bala at Park Hall.

Ruscoe admitted he was a much happier man than after the Bangor defeat – and now wants his side to push on, starting with Friday’s trip to Barry Town United.

“We’re looking forward to playing Barry – they’re the team who set the standard for everyone,” said Ruscoe.

“I think it’s a question of same again for us.

“When we hit form like that, you’d have to ask why we’d want to change the starting line-up.

“I’m sure Barry will have a plan to stop us playing – we might have a small change in formation but we don’t need to make any changes after such a good performance.

“I’m going into training this week bouncing from a positive and that’s what we’re used to.

“I told the lads we started the season again on Saturday and now we’re looking to get on a run similar to last year.

“It will give us momentum for the season and once you get on that run, you feel you can beat anybody.”

After the heavy Bangor defeat, Ruscoe may have been forgiven for having some doubts about how his squad would react.

But he says those fears were soon dispelled after watching a good week’s work in training – and was pleased to see his squad members grabbing opportunities with both hands.

“I didn’t have to question if they were going to turn up this week as I knew we were going to get a good performance and result,” said Ruscoe.

“We started really well, though we missed three or four chances to take shots which I was little frustrated about.

“But going in 0-0 at half-time, I knew that if we kept knocking on the door we’d get a chance – and once we did, it would open up.

“Steve Saunders has a pulled thigh and we’ll have to assess him, but Blaine came in and did really well. He’s been patient waiting for his chance and he came on and scored.

“While I’m an optimist, I think Steve will be struggling for Friday night and it might be a chance for Blaine to come straight in and prove his worth.

“We had better organisation from back to front – we passed the ball better and we were on the front foot. Even we when we were defending as we didn’t give them any time on the ball.

“We just controlled the game and the tempo.

“We brought Robbie Parry, Callum Roberts and Tom Holland in and these lads have earned their chance.”

TNS’s trip to Barry will kick off at 7.45pm.

