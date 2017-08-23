Chirk AAA up-and-running with first win of season at Brickfield

Premier Division

Brickfield Rangers 0 Chirk AAA 2

Chirk gained their first points of the season with a fantastic win at pre-season title favourites Brickfield Rangers.

It was a much-improved Chirk performance after two disappointing home losses in the previous week.

Chirk looked sharp from the start and it was no surprise when they took the lead on 20 minutes when Joe Roberts cut in from the right and caused havoc with his great cross.

After a frantic goalmouth scramble Louie Middlehurst bundled the ball over.

Bricky responded well and put Chirk under severe pressure but the rearguard of Phil Pearce, Andrew Pryde and Jake Ellison were in tremendous form.

Chirk broke away just before the interval and forced a corner. From the resulting cross Andrew Pryde scored a great goal with a thundering header.

The second half was always going to be backs to the wall but despite being under pressure for the majority of the half, Chirk had the better chances with some great counter-attacking football.

Substitute Adam Williams was shown a red card for violent conduct after 75 minutes and it put Chirk under more pressure but they responded magnificently and were unlucky not to increase their lead late on with both Joe Roberts and Matty Thomas going close.

n Chirk will be well pleased with their overall performance and will be in good spirits for the visit of Coedpoeth United tonight (6.15pm).

n Earlier in the week, Chirk were thrashed 4-0 at home by Corwen.

Welsh National League

Reserve Division

Chirk AAA 2 Gresford Athletic 4

The young Chirk team were outdone by a far more experienced Gresford side in a ding-dong battle at Holyhead Road.

Despite twice taking the lead through Kurtis Barber and Will Newell, Gresford hit back to take all three points.

It was another spirited performance by the young Chirk team with plenty of positives.

n The reserves face Corwen at home tomorrow (6.15pm).