Oswestry need just two wins to virtually clinch promotion

OSWESTRY need just two wins from their last five games to virtually clinch promotion after another comfortable victory on Saturday.

The Morda Road men came back from Worcester with maximum points after crushing Old Elizabethans by 167 runs to maintain their 38-point lead in Division Two of the Birmingham League.

And with third-placed Halesowen fully 55 points behind them, the promotion prospects look bright for Robbie Clarke’s side.

“It’s a great position to be in, but we’re not there yet,” said Clarke. “We just need to stay focused for these last five games, and try to maintain the high standards we have set for ourselves.”

The foundation for Saturday’s victory were laid by opener Joe Carrasco, who hit a fine 85 before being fifth out with the score on 151.

Carrasco received good support earlier on in the unlikely form of Charlie Morris, called into action as a makeshift opener in the absence of the unavailable Warrick Fynn.

Morris scored a modest 13, but more importantly he and Carrasco put on 90 for the first wicket.

“Charlie did really well at the top of the order,” said skipper Clarke. “He normally bats towards the tail, but he plays straight – and he proved it on Saturday.”

After Carrasco’s dismissal, Roman Walker (48no) and Jonny Davies (25) gave a tremendous display of big hitting to lift the Oswestry total to 243-9 off their 50 overs.

Once Oswestry’s Pakistani pace ace Sadaf Hussain had taken two early wickets in the OEs reply, there was no way back for the Worcester club.

Ian Davies ripped trough the middle order with 4-29, and the hosts were bowled out for just 76. Hussain finished with 3-16.

Oswestry face a double header this weekend, with two games in three days.

On Saturday they make their longest trip of the season to face Coventry and North Warwickshire, and on bank-holiday Monday they face Penkridge at Morda Road (both midday).