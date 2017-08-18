Gobowen hospital nurse Leonie qualifies for Triathlon World Championships

Mother of two Leonie Keeling has qualified for the British team in next month’s Triathlon World Championships.

Leonie, from Cockshutt, works as a theatre nurse manager at the Orthopaedic Hospital, Gobowen.

She took part in her first triathlon last year and will represent Great Britain in her age group at the Triathlon World Championships in Holland.

The course consists of a 750m swim, a 20km bike ride and then a 5k run.

Rybrook BMW and MINI at Shrewsbury are helping Leonie and she said: “I am really grateful to the team at Rybrook for supporting me and hope that by continuing with my rigorous training schedule I can go on to do them proud in the event itself.”

Rybrook general sales manager Dale MacKenzie said: “Leonie’s husband Paul is a valued member of our team of technicians here so we were delighted to offer Leonie this support to help her pursue her dream.”