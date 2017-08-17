Heavy defeat leaves Chirk just above the danger zone

Chirk are left hovering over the relegation spots in the North Wales Cricket League 1st XI Premier Division as they were beaten heavily by Menai Bridge.

Batting first at Holyhead Road, Menai Bridge piled on the runs against Chirk as they tried to keep the pressure on league leaders Bangor.

Gethin Roberts’s outstanding 102 not out was the anchor in Menai’s score of 225-8 as they put the Chirk attack – including teenager Frank McDonald-Brown – to the sword.

Sion Riley scored 34 for Menai.

Billy Swarbrick took 3-36 as the sixth-choice bowler while Nick Flack and Luke Gardner both grabbed two; McDonald-Brown also took one.

In reply, Chirk were bowled out for a disappointing 115, with only stand-in skipper Flack’s 29 offering any resistance to Menai.

Openers Stevie Kelshaw and Wynn Jones made a solid start but were dismissed for 16 and 18 respectively as Shaun Walker finished on 18 not out.

Gethin Roberts added to his ton with three wickets for 19 runs as he opened the bowling following his mammoth innings.

Gerallt Roberts also took 3-17 from 12 overs.

Chirk remain seven points ahead of Mochdre but will find another tough task on Saturday (1pm) as they travel to third-placed St Asaph.

The 2nd XI will also be on their travels as they head to their counterparts at Mold for a 1pm

start.