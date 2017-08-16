Victory gives Frankton new hope of beating drop

Frankton gave their survival hopes a huge boost when they beat Market Drayton at Hardwick Park in a tense low-scoring affair.

Ian Whitticase’s men have put 31 points between themselves and Saturday’s opponents who occupy second from bottom in the Shropshire County Cricket League Premier Division.

Batting first, Frankton must have feared the worst when they were bowled out for just 98 with all bar the ninth and 10th batsmen dismissed for single figures.

But it was a crucial partnership between Abdullah Asif and Stuart Lammie, who scored 40 and 24 respectively, as they pushed the score up to something the hosts could defend.

Drayton’s star performer was Kyle Morgan, who grabbed 7-32 from 10 overs.

In reply, Asif and Lammie continued their double act as they hunted together to dismiss Drayton for a cheap 67.

Asif grabbed the plaudits for the day as he finished with 6-18 from eight overs, while Lammie grabbed two wickets, as did Jack Hutchinson.

Frankton will aim to keep climbing the table when they travel to Quatt 1st XI for a 1pm start, while the 2nd XI will host their counterparts in the reverse fixture.

On Sunday, the Thirds were comfortably beaten by near rivals Wem as their thirds wrapped up a comfortable six-wicket win.

Batting first in the Shropshire County Cricket League Sunday Division One, Frankton were shot out for 101 with skipper George Austin top-scoring with 28.

Scott Evans provided support with 23 but the rest of Frankton’s batsmen struggled to impose themselves on the bowling.

In reply, Wem opener Steve Chandler’s 47 set the tone and while he fell short of his half-century, he had done enough to earn the visitors the win.

George Austin took two wickets while Brad Stackhouse and Callum Lee took one each as Wem reached 102-4.

They will travel to Worfield Thirds for a 1pm start on Sunday.