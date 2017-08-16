Run-happy Cae Glas gain revenge with record total

Cae Glas had a score to settle against basement side Corvedale at Gatacre on Saturday, having suffered a defeat in the reverse fixture in the Shropshire County Cricket League Division Three earlier in the season.

Skipper George Candler won the toss and elected to bat, and despite the loss of opener Ian Holgate in the first over, he and Andy Griffiths put on 70 for the second wicket; Griffiths being dismissed for 21 and Candler himself making 30.

This laid the platform for Cae Glas to post their record league total as they amassed 281-9 in their 40 overs.

Gaz Edgerton top scored with 56, with useful contributions from George Jones (44) and Gary Davies (22).

Farooque was the pick of the Corvedale bowlers with 3-31.

In response, Corvedale never really looked like getting going as wickets fell steadily against accurate bowling from the home side and they were dismissed for 83 in the 34th over.

Wickets were shared around with Nick Broadbent taking 2-10, Matt Coulson, Danny Percy and George Jones taking a wicket apiece and Gaz Edgerton capping an excellent afternoon’s work taking three wickets for just one run.

Cae Glas will go to Acton Reynald for a 1pm start.

Cae Glas Seconds travelled to Corvedale in the last of the win-lose format and, having lost the toss, batted first.

Nigel Evans contributed 21 to a solid opening partnership and was ably supported by Shaun Southern with 51 and Tim Smith with 49, who again narrowly missed out on a half century.

Ian Moult added 25 late runs as Cae Glas scored 167-6 in their allotted overs. Captain Ian Alderson led from the front with 2-22.

Corvedale, in reply, lost wickets regularly, Helen Morris running through the top order with a career-best 6-25.

Jimmy Alderson 19, Freddy Brick 16 not out and Alderson 13 were the only players to reach double figures as Peter Derbyshire mopped up the tail with 3-19 as Corvedale were bowled out for 71.

Finally the side had something to crow about after 10 straight defeats.

Next week Cae Glas host title-chasing Acton Reynald in the reverse fixture for a 1pm start.