Oswestry promotion bid boost

A sensational series of events over the space of 24 hours has given Oswestry’s hopes of winning Division Two of the Birmingham League a massive boost.

At 7pm on Friday, the Morda Road men found themselves in second place in the table, one point behind season-long rivals Fordhouses.

By the same time on Saturday, Oswestry stood 38 points clear at the top of the table, with just six matches to go.

The drama started to unfold on Friday evening when the league announced Fordhouses had been docked 36 points for their part in some unsavoury scenes in and after their game against Old Hill on June 17.

Oswestry then crushed Old Hill by nine wickets at Morda Road on Saturday, finishing the game at 2.20pm after bowling out the visitors for just 50.

A few hours later, news filtered through that Fordhouses had lost to C and R Hawks by three wickets.

“The club doesn’t wish to comment on Fordhouses’ points deduction,” said Oswestry skipper Robbie Clarke. “All we can do is keep trying to win every game, and we certainly meant business on Saturday.”

Oswestry’s two star performers against Old Hill were quick bowlers Sadaf Hussain and Roman Walker, who have formed a mean partnership since Walker regained full fitness a couple of weeks ago.

Walker took a hat-trick on Saturday to reduce the visitors from 15-2 to 15-5, before Hussain really got in on the act.

The Pakistani paceman finished with 5-15 and Walker 4-29, both having bowled with tremendous hostility.

Warrick Fynn hit the first ball of the innings for six when Oswestry began their reply, and it took them just 9.1 overs to reach 53-1. Fynn (26) was the only man out.

The league reverts to the 50-over win-lose format on Saturday, when Oswestry visit Worcester side Old Elizabethans (midday).

“OEs had a good win on Saturday, so we know they’re in decent form,” said Clarke. “But we’ve won 11 of the 13 games we’ve completed, so we’ve kept our momentum going.”

Mark Robinson and Alun Morris, who missed the Old Hill game, are both set to return.