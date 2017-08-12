Oswestry Rugby Club start early to set tone for new season

Oswestry Rugby Club have started pre-season training early to get to grips with the new league South Lancs/Cheshire 2 following relegation last year.

New senior rugby coach Kev Whitehead and conditioning coach Daffyd Rowlands have been putting the players through their paces and are extremely pleased with the turnout and amount of effort the players are putting into the sessions.

The men’s seniors and under-18 colts train on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7pm to 9pm while the women’s team train on a Wednesday, also between 7pm and 9pm.

All the junior teams train on Sunday between 10am and midday.

The senior section of the club were given equipment by Net World Sports last week, which was an extremely good start to the season.

New chairman Simon Lakin and director of rugby Warren Howell are pleased with the effort the club is making to start the season.

For all information regarding joining of the club, contact Warren on 07866 655335 or Martin Ord on 07185 127470.