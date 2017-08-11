Susie smashes Oswestry Olympians record

Oswestry Olympians are celebrating after one athlete smashed the club record.

Susie Hancock broke the five-mile F55 record in a time of 38 minutes and eight seconds while competing in Dolgellau at the end of last month – and she almost beat the course record, missing out by just six seconds.

The club record was previously held by Barbara Ward.

n Meanwhile, a warm but windy day saw a strong contingent from the club take part in the Helena Tipping 10k near Wrexham.

Pete Jones lead the way, crossing the line in 38:54 to take 29th overall, with Steve Roberts picking up second in his age category, and Jude Hughes taking third in hers.

The results were: 29, Pete Jones 38:54:00, 6th in the Vet 40; 40, Ian Lowe 39:47, 6th in the Vet 45; 47, Dave Newton 40:28, 6th in the Vet 50; 68, Dave Card 42:31, 31st in the Senior Male; 83, Steve Roberts 43:15, 2nd in the Vet 60; 102, Mike Kirk 44:28, 11th in the Vet 50; 169, Jude Hughes 48:00, 3rd in the Vet 40; 217, Yvonne Hill 49:56, 4th in the Vet 50; 224, Stephen Humphreys 49:52, 52nd in the Vet 40; 250, Jules Lloyd-Evans 51:16, 5th in the Vet 45.