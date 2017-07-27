Rachael Atherton defends her downhill national championship course

Rachel Atherton shrugged off a shoulder injury to seal her sixth national downhill championship on Sunday.

The biking superstar, from Llangynog, was suffering following a recent dislocation and needed all of her experience to finish first at the Rhyd Y Felin course.

The 29-year-old used her years of experience to good measure to pick up the title, one she ranks as highly as some of her global exploits.

“Taking my sixth win of the National Championships is so cool, it’s on a par with winning a World Cup basically,” she said to British Cycling.

“It’s the same people I’m competing against pretty much. it’s always good to race here, it’s such a good track and it’s awesome to see so many kids here giving it a go.

I’m always nervous when I race Nationals, I can’t explain it, but I am.

“[My shoulder] is a bit frustrating but worked fine this weekend and it’ll only get stronger, hopefully, and I’ve got to make it to the World Championships in one piece.”

Tahnee Seagrave was once more the bridesmaid in silver and Manon Carpenter taking yet another bronze, unable to dislodge the reigning World and National champion from her saddle.