Fundraising page launched to take Felicity to Oz to help achieve ambition

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help a former Oswestry woman bring her sporting dream to life.

Felicity Morris (right) is hoping to raise £2,500 so she can fly to Australia to compete for the Barbarian – or ‘Aussie Baa Baa’ – rugby team in a two-week competition in Sydney next April.

The 34 year-old, who has been deaf since birth, plays rugby for the International England Deaf Ladies’ side and football for the GB Deaf Women’s team.

And after taking up rugby in 2012 she was been selected to play for the Aussie Baa Baa team.

Felicity, who is now based in Blackpool, said: “I have never let my deafness stop me to doing anything – if anything, it has made me strive for things even more.

“I want to be a role model for others, especially the younger generation. If we all work together, no matter what sort of disability we have, we can make our dreams come true.

“It would mean so much to me to go on this trip, I have always wanted to go to Australia. This would be an opportunity of a lifetime but I need some assistance to help get me out there.”

The Crowdfunding page for Felicity is available via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ felicity-morris-1