Whitchurch Alport beat St Martins in Derek Stokes trophy

St Martins 1 Whitchurch Alport 3

Derek Stokes Memorial Trophy

The inaugural Derek Stokes Trophy saw St Martins lose at home to nearby rivals Whitchurch Alport in an entertaining game at Park Hall.

The trophy was named in memory of Mr Stokes, a St Martins legend who died earlier this year after serving the club in many positions for almost 65 years.

Saints took the lead on eight minutes when Calum Bennett’s free kick found its way to Elliot Howes, whose right-footed volley from 23 yards was pushed on to the underside of the bar by Alport keeper Cameron Phelps and over the line.

Alport levelled on the half- hour when Ed Moss’s long ball found Luke Goddard, who in turn fed Nick Marley and he managed to fire off a mis-hit shot which hit the unfortunate Howes as he tried to clear and went over the line for an own goal.

The comeback was complete for Alport three minutes before half-time as Goddard’s low crossfield ball from the left found Marley, who cut into the box and fired in a fine right-footed effort from 16 yards.

Alport sealed the win, and the trophy, when Carl Everall ran from his own box before laying the ball off to half-time sub Dean Twigg, who fed the on-running Everall.

He beat his man before cutting the ball back to Ben Mills, also a sub, to fire home with a low right-footed effort from 12 yards.

The trophy was jointly presented by Martin and Simon Stokes – Derek’s sons – along with his grandson Zak to Alport skipper Elliott Ledwards.