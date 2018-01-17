Young biker takes his place on world area

A Moreton Hall School pupil is taking on the Arenacross tour after successfully completing the first round in Manchester, landing third place.

Jake Davies, aged 10, from Rednal, started riding motocross bikes when he was three-years-old and now he has completed a CV application for a team he hopes to ride for.

He said: “I have been riding motocross bikes since I was aged three and from that time, all I have wanted to do is race!

“I started out like most riding a Yamaha PW50, but that soon became too slow so my next bike was a KTM SX50 when I was aged five and that’s when we started racing and the racing bug certainly caught me.

“We started out racing the Auto class at local club meetings at Warley Wasps, Wem MXC and Cheshire NW then moved onto National level races to bring on my speed as these are the races where you need to excel. My first year in the Auto class at the GT Cup I finished in twelfth place overall with having some really good race results along the way against the fastest riders in the country. I was really happy with this result for my first season racing in the National championships.

“After this season I moved up to the 65cc class as I outgrew the SX50, so I moved up to the best bike of all time, the KTM SX65. Since moving onto the 65, I have raced all over the world.”

From December 2016 Jake has achieved a number of places from first in the Glen Helen (USA) Loretta Lynn Area Qualifier to racing the Dutch ONK Nationals in 2017, landing seventh place overall.

Jake added: “This is considered one of the toughest championships to compete in. In 2017 I was lucky enough to race the whole British AX series where my best result was a second overall at the Belfast round. I also competed in the All British championship against the best guys in the UK and came fifth overall.”

This year will see Jake racing again in the AX series and this week he will be racing at Birmingham.

He said: “I want to build on this great result and carry it through the rest of the indoors and onto the outdoors where I’ll race the Judd BYN and selected Euro rounds as well as once again taking on the ONK Dutch series and also continuing my weekly training with Mervyn Anstie.”