Oswestry Table Tennis League battle it out for the Knockout shield

Oswestry Table Tennis League – sponsored by ARLA

Knockout Shield

Myddle v Criftins A

Criftins got their revenge against a strong Myddle side, despite the 44 point handicap Myddle started with.

All but one of the nine games went down to the wire, with the home side securing over 30 points every game out of a maximum 44 points.

It wasn’t, however, enough as Dylan Evans was on terrific form, playing some incredible shots and rarely playing any unforced errors and with the sturdy support of teammates Tim Mytton and Steve Parker they move on to the next round.

Morda Tigers v Kinnerley Crusaders

Kinnerley Crusaders put in a resolute performance to knock league leaders Morda Tigers out of the Consolation cup.

Ivan Watkiss was in excellent form for the Crusaders taking a set from Glyn Jones and Jason Hughes.

Watkiss was ably supported by Phil Botley and Mark Roberts who also put in a sterling performance. The Crusaders collected 148 points and with the addition of a +250 handicap were worthy winners on the night by 10 points.

Consolation Cup

Llansilin A v Llansilin B

With a handicap of 224 to overcome, Llansilin A progressed to the next round with a narrow victory over the Llansilin B side.

The win was secured by four points with a score of 394 against 390. Only Ken Raines dropped a game against a spirited Ian Brown.

Paul Sissons Senior and Junior and Ian Brown all continue to improve in their first season in the league