Roy reels in a monster trout

AN OSWESTRY angler has reeled in a massive catch while fishing in Conwy.

Roy Roberts caught the 15lb rainbow trout at Graiglwyd Springs Trout Fishery, and it is the biggest catch he has ever had.

He said reeling the fish in was quite a struggle, taking 30 minutes after catching it using a black zonker fly.

Roy said he travels up to Conwy because: “It’s the best place in Wales and possibly in all of Great Britain for fishing.”

This fish is the fourth rainbow trout Roy has caught this season with a weight in double figures and he also made an appearance in the Advertizer in June after he caught an 11lb rainbow trout - but obviously this one is a fair bit bigger.

His tips for any aspiring anglers is simple - “It’s a matter of patience and a bit of luck.”