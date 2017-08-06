Townend is called up for European Championships

THREE-DAY event rider Oliver Townend has been named in the Great Britain squad for this month’s FEI European Championships.

Townend, who is based in Dudleston Heath, will be riding Angela Hislop’s Cooley SRS in the competition which takes place in Strzegom in Poland between August 17 and 20.

A post on his official Facebook page, he said: “Oliver is very happy to have been selected for the European Championships.

“He would like to thank all his team, sponsors, owners and UK Sport for their great support.”