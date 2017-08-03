Oswestry serve an ace against local rivals Criftins 

Oswestry tennis team derby win

Oswestry Tennis Club’s men’s second team played a home fixture against local rivals Criftins last week.

In the first round rubbers, captain Dave Clough and partner Brett Hollywell won in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 against the opposing first pair, while the second pair of Nick Elliott and partner Richard Hann took the first set 6-3 but then dropped the second set 2-6, before taking the deciding third set tie-break 1-0 (10-8) to complete the round with Oswestry two rubbers up.

In the reverse rubbers Clough and Hollywell were again victorious completing a double bagel over the second pair 6-0, 6-0, but Elliott and Hann succumbed to the Criftins’ first pair 2-6, 0-6.

Table tennis invitation

The Oswestry and District Table Tennis League is attracting new players or new teams for the 2017/18 season with free coaching.

The sessions will be taken by qualified coaches and are available for new players at the Morda, Llansilin and Criftins clubs. Other clubs are located at Kinnerley, the Ex Servicemen’s Club and Llanfair Caereinion.

The new season begins in October with beginners or experienced players welcome.

If you are interested, please contact Pat Lovell on 01691791235 or email pkplovell@tiscali.co.uk or Jim Reeves on 01691 662425 or jimreeves500@hotmail.co.uk