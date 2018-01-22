Oswestry's oldest inn temporarily closed

One of Oswestry’s oldest pubs has temporarily closed its doors.

The Bell Inn, in Church Street, is currently closed after the landlady left last week.

The owners of the pub, Punch Taverns, are in the process of searching for a new landlord or landlady but in the meantime have taken the decision to close the doors.

A spokesperson for Punch Taverns said: “We can confirm that the Bell Inn is currently closed and the previous landlady has left the site.

“We are currently recruiting for a new publican and hope to have the pub open and trading at the earliest opportunity.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused to the local community”.

The Bell had been run for many years by former Shrewsbury Town football, Carleton Leonard, before having new management and undergoing a major refurbishment in 2016.

