Council advise tourist attraction to withdraw "confusing" application

“Confusing” expansion plans at a local tourism attraction were withdrawn under the guidance of Shropshire Council.

Agents working for The British Ironwork Centre at Aston, near Oswestry withdrew the application after the applicants were advised by the council that “it may be in their best interests to withdraw.”

Retrospective planning was first submitted in October 2016.

Plans for retail space, a cafe and warehouse, and then an outdoor theatre, mini railway and crazy golf, were added later.

However, the application was withdrawn at the beginning of January.

Philip Mullineux, Shropshire Council’s principal planner, said: “Owing to complexities in relation to the nature of the application, planning officers, in accordance with recognised good practice planning guidance as set out in National Planning Policy, worked with the applicants and their agent in order to try and find solutions.

“They advised via their agent that it may be in their interests to withdraw the application, which was considered confusing, with conflicting and unclear plans, with many aspects requiring further consideration.

“A revised application addressing issues of concern with regards to information and clarity is expected by late March 2018, and this will be considered having regard to the council’s adopted policy and relevant material considerations in due course.”