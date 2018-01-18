Shropshire Council parking strategy is approved

The first part of a new parking strategy that determines the way that Shropshire Council manages and runs its car parks and on-street parking - including how and what it charges for parking - has been approved by the council's cabinet.

The current strategy was introduced in 2012 and needed to be replaced.

A 12-week consultation received a total of 2,486 responses and many individual comments.

The new strategy will see a set price per hour introduced in car parks depending on the band they are placed in, ranging from £2.50 an hour to free.

Shropshire Council owned car parks in Oswestry, such as Festival Square, Beatrice Street, Oswald Road and Oak Street will all see price changes.

Festival Square will now cost £1 an hour, and parking there for up to four hours will be cheaper than is it now.

Parking in Beatrice Street will drop to 70p per hour, and Oak Street and Oswald Road will cost 30p per hour.

Elsewhere in Ellesmere charges will go up at Talbot, Cross and Spar Bridge - these car parks will now cost 30p per hour.

On-street car parking by the mere will also increase, where it cost 50p per hour before it will now cost £1 an hour.

The strategy will also see free parking on Sundays and bank holidays and 15 minutes 'pop and shop' free parking in all car parks and on-street parking areas.

There will also be improvements to car park layouts and surfaces.

The strategy will be implemented later this year.