Emergency crews attend house fire in Oswestry

Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Oswestry yesterday where one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Oswestry and Ellesmere attended the blaze in Caer Road at 11.52am, which had broken out in the bedroom with the family inside.

When crews arrived they said all people had been accounted for.

The crews entered the property with breathing apparatus and used a hosereel jet and ventilated the property.

The ambulance service also attended where one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews had the fire under control 20 minutes later, and a fire investigation officer also attended the scene.