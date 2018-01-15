Shropshire named top travel trend for 2018

Shropshire has been named a top holiday destination by a national holiday rental company.

Snaptrip.com has predicted what the popular travel trends for 2018 will be, and Shropshire has been named as the top spot throughout the UK.

“Once you find a place you love, it’s difficult to steer away and try something new,” said Snaptrip.com.

“But with such a variety of beautiful places to visit in the UK, why not make 2018 the year to visit somewhere new.”

Shropshire was ranked number one, followed by Pembrokeshire, Norfolk, Angelsey and Hampshire.

Snaptrip has recommended houses, cottages and barn conversions in Oswestry, Ellesmere and Llanyblodwel, plus many more locations throughout Shropshire.