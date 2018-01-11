Gobowen couple make a profit on BBC's Bargain Hunt

A local couple appeared on a popular daytime TV show last Monday – and even made a profit which declared them the winners.

Graham and Jane Rees, who live in Gobowen, appeared on BBC’s Bargain Hunt after applying for the programme early last year.

The pair worked with antiques expert Kate Bliss to choose their three items at an event at Oswestry Showground, which included two pieces of silver jewellery and an Edwardian hat and coat hook.

They made profit on all three items and made £111, making them the winning team and meaning they were awarded with the famous golden gavel.

“Graham watches Bargain Hunt and we thought we’d apply for a bit of fun,” said Jane, who is also the director of The Oak Furniture Shop in Oswestry.

“We applied, then we got through to the interview process, had a casting audition and then we were at the antiques fair at Park Hall.

“You do only get an hour to find your items though, they are very strict.”

Graham and Jane then travelled to Whitchurch along with programme presenter Eric Knowles and the opposition, including expert Charles Hanson, to battle it out to be crowned Bargain Hunt winners.

The auction took place at the Trevanion and Dean Antiques Auction House, where Christina Trevanion auctioneered the couple’s finds.

“We spent two days filming and we had so much fun,” continued Jane.

“The experts and the presenters were all brilliant to work with – it was a bit nerve-wracking being in front of the cameras but we are very glad we did it, and it’s even better that we won!”

Not only have the couple been recognised for their TV appearance, but Jane has also had more customers visiting The Oak Furniture Shop in Bailey Head after seeing it on the programme.

“It has brought lots of people to the shop which is great – we’ve had some really good feedback,” said Jane.

The Oswestry Bargain Hunt was show on Monday, January 8 and is available on the BBC iPlayer.