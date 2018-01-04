Sainsbury's staff put on a festive fundraiser

Colleagues at Sainsbury’s Oswestry put on a festive fundraiser to support their Local Charity of the Year.

The activity coincided with Local Charities day – a celebration of the local good causes that deliver the greatest impact in communities up and down the UK.

Volunteers from Empathy for Special Children were in store from Friday, December 15 to Sunday, December 17 where they were fundraising and chatting to our customers about their charity.

Customers and colleagues supported local good causes throughout December as part of Sainsbury’s Christmas in the Community programme.

Earlier in the month, Sainsbury’s customers donated 178.10kg of food and £312.96 in donations for the Oswestry and Borders Foodbank, with colleagues donating an amazing 40kg of toiletries for families in refuge.

Allister Moutrie, store manager at Sainsbury’s Oswestry, said: “Christmas is a time for giving and our customers and colleagues get really excited about showing support for our charity and getting stuck into some great fundraising activities.

“This month marks the mid-way point in our partnership with Empathy for Special Children and we’re pleased to be giving the charity a boost as we approach Christmas.”

Di Henry, volunteer and local co-ordinator at Empathy for Special Children, said: “We’d like thank everyone at Sainsbury’s Oswestry and their customers for their generosity so far.

“We can’t wait to be in store at such an exciting time of the year and all of the money we raise will make a huge difference to the charity. Matt has enjoyed bag packing for Sainsbury’s customers.”

Empathy for Special Children was chosen by customers as the store’s Local Charity of the Year in the summer and will continue to receive support through fundraising and awareness raising in the New Year.

Last year’s Local Charity of the Year was Hope House, who received £4,115.92.