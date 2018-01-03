A New Year challenge to make a difference to the Armed Forces family

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity is shouting out to the local community to sign up for an exhilarating challenge for 2018 – Midlands 30:30.

Consisting of a 30 mile or 30km trek across the beautiful Uttoxeter countryside whilst wearing 30lb backpacks, teams of four will compete to cross the finishing line.

This year, there is also an adjusted 14:18 route for teams wishing to take on a less daunting challenge, where trekkers will cover 14km carrying 18lb packs.

Any teams taking up this challenge will be raising money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity. The charity has been providing lifelong support to our Forces and their families since 1885. Every year staff and volunteers help more than 67,000 people, from Second World War veterans to young men and women who have served in more recent conflicts.

Sign up to the Midlands 30:30 challenge for SSAFA on February 17, at the Armed Forces charity www.ssafa.org.uk/soldier3030