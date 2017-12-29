Search goes on for pig's owners

The hunt is still on for the owners of a pot-bellied pig that was found in the middle of an Oswestry road.

The black pot-bellied boar was found wandering in the middle of Morda Road on Wednesday, December 20, and Christmas in individual care after the RSPCA were unable to locate its owners.

Now, over a week later, the pig’s owners have still not been found – but the Advertizer has been assured by the RSPCA that the pig is doing well.

A spokesperson for the national charity said: “He is doing very well and in foster care at a smallholding at the moment – so we are still appealing for information about him and where he came from.”