Christmas is buinsess as usual for Severn Trent

Whether you’re cooking the sprouts, or having a well-deserved cup of tea, everyone still needs water on Christmas Day. And when the dinner’s done, the washing up needs to happen, and the waste water taken away.

While all of this is going on in homes across the region, Severn Trent workers will be working around the clock to fix burst pipes and clear sewer blockages, so that customers get the same great service no matter what day it is.

James Jesic, Managing Director for Production, explains: “Christmas time is no different for us - we’re here to help with any water or sewage issues that happen over the festive period. We are a twenty-four-seven business and we work all day and all night, every day of the year, including Christmas Day to make sure that our customers have running water and aren’t experiencing any sewage problems.

“The last thing people want when they’re having their Christmas Dinner is be faced with an unexpected flood in their home or have problems with their toilets or sinks. So to make sure our customers can have a care-free day, we have people at our sites working hard making sure any problems are detected quickly and resolved without anyone even realising.

“If you are unfortunate enough to have an urgent water or sewage issue at any time, especially over Christmas, we’ll be here, ready to deal with it. Please tweet us @stwater, visit our website www.stwater.co.uk or give us a call on 0800 783 4444 and we’ll be happy to help.”

The call centre dealing with customer bills enquiries will be open as usual; 8am till 8pm Monday to Friday and Saturday 8am till 1pm, but closed on bank holidays.